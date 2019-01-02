Sabarimala row: Protests erupt in Kerala after 2 women enter temple; here’s how Twitterrati reacted

Protest march in Kochi against women entry into Sabarimala (Express photo by Nithin)

Two women pilgrims in their 40s – Bindu and Kanakdurga – finally broke the glass ceiling and entered the Sabarimala Temple in the wee hours of Wednesday, a first for women of menstruating age since the SUpreme Court lifted the age-old ban.

It is noteworthy that the two women entered after Kerala welcomed the New Year with a Women’s Wall to “protect renaissance values”, to support the Supreme Court’s order to allow entry of women of all ages to the Sabarimala temple.

Both Kanakdurga and Bindu had earlier tried to enter the temple on December 18 but both failed after facing backlash. A video by news agency ANI showed both women entering the Sabrimala temple.

Video footage shows the two women – Bindu and Kanakadurga – entering the temple

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed it and said both women were provided with police protection during their trek to the shrine.

On September 28, the Supreme Court had delivered a landmark verdict, allowing the entry of women in Sabarimala irrespective of their age. However, temple authorities and many political parties protested against the SC order. The state was tense ahead of the opening of the temple gates on October 17 and since then many attempts have been made by women devotees to enter the temple complex.

And now the Sabarimala Temple has been shut for ‘purification’ after their entry into the holy shrine.

On social media, the move received mixed reactions and the Twitterrati is divided…

PMO India had written on Twitter yesterday, “Every Temple has their own beliefs. There are temples where men are not allowed. We should read minutely what the Respected Lady Judge said on the Sabarimala case: PM @narendramodi”

#Sabarimala closed for purification? Is this Kerala or some place in cow land? Women are new Dalits? Bindu and Kanakadurga only followed the SC ruling. #RemoveSabarimalaThantri for misogyny and serious contempt of court. — N.S. Madhavan (@NSMlive) January 2, 2019

Here’s a tip for “purifying” #Sabarimala – Take the tears of regressive Hindutva men and use that to cleanse the temple ???????? #WomensWall2019 — Priyanka (@autumnrainwish) January 2, 2019

#Sabarimala how can people who dont even have faith in lord Ayyapa enters the temple ? Its a temple or a public park ? — Sankha Chaky (@SankhaChaky) January 2, 2019

#sabarimala

Fantastic to see women try to break free from the chain of old traditions which have inequality and dividing god to groups … Great way ahead — bipin sadasivan (@ps_sadasivan) January 2, 2019

When is the SC taking note of this alleged “purification” of the #SabarimalaTemple & sacking the priest? Women are untouchables? Absolutely disgusting — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) January 2, 2019

Media pl get facts right – Women have entered #Sabarimala for the first time SINCE 1991, when a Court order prohibited women’s entry. SC order lifted court-imposed ban on women’s entry. It’s not Court vs Tradition. It’s Court undoing Court’s unconstitutional 1991 order. — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) January 2, 2019

Thank you for speaking on this Shri @narendramodi ji! Just to add to your point Sir, it is not merely a tradition,it is a core religious practice which is integral to the #Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple. So it’s centrality to d identity of the Temple is more than that of a tradition. https://t.co/BCWDqHpEI2 — Sai Deepak J (@jsaideepak) January 1, 2019

By entering #Sabarimala, an entire community’s tradition and sentiments have been hurt and dismissed. If that is your idea of gender equality, then you really have to re-evaluate. — Keerthana Subramanian (@Ms_Kees) January 2, 2019

Fantastic

Greatest day in the history of india.

Two women entered the sabarimala shrine.

Sabarimala is for all now…

Good start for the year 2019.

History made….#RightToPray #Sabarimala pic.twitter.com/7AKqriBRth — Manjunath R (@ManjunathTahir) January 2, 2019