Sabarimala row: Protests erupt in Kerala after 2 women enter temple; here’s how Twitterrati reacted

By: | Published: January 2, 2019 4:06 PM

And now the Sabarimala Temple has been shut for ‘purification’ after their entry into the holy shrine. On social media, the move received mixed reactions and the Twitterrati is divided...

Protest march in Kochi against women entry into Sabarimala (Express photo by Nithin)

Two women pilgrims in their 40s – Bindu and Kanakdurga – finally broke the glass ceiling and entered the Sabarimala Temple in the wee hours of Wednesday, a first for women of menstruating age since the SUpreme Court lifted the age-old ban.

It is noteworthy that the two women entered after Kerala welcomed the New Year with a Women’s Wall to “protect renaissance values”, to support the Supreme Court’s order to allow entry of women of all ages to the Sabarimala temple.

Both Kanakdurga and Bindu had earlier tried to enter the temple on December 18 but both failed after facing backlash. A video by news agency ANI showed both women entering the Sabrimala temple.

Video footage shows the two women – Bindu and Kanakadurga – entering the temple

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed it and said both women were provided with police protection during their trek to the shrine.

On September 28, the Supreme Court had delivered a landmark verdict, allowing the entry of women in Sabarimala irrespective of their age. However, temple authorities and many political parties protested against the SC order. The state was tense ahead of the opening of the temple gates on October 17 and since then many attempts have been made by women devotees to enter the temple complex.

And now the Sabarimala Temple has been shut for ‘purification’ after their entry into the holy shrine.

On social media, the move received mixed reactions and the Twitterrati is divided…

PMO India had written on Twitter yesterday, “Every Temple has their own beliefs. There are temples where men are not allowed. We should read minutely what the Respected Lady Judge said on the Sabarimala case: PM @narendramodi”

