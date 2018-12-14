Sabarimala row: Kerala HC grants bails to Rehana Fathima

By: | Published: December 14, 2018 5:05 PM

Fathima (39), who unsuccessfully tried to visit the Lord Ayyappa temple in October, had submitted that the Constitution guaranteed freedom of speech and she should be granted bail "in the interest of justice".

Sabarimala temple case, Sabarimala case, sabarimala ayyappa temple, sabarimala temple opening, sabarimala temple kerala, kerala sabarimala, kerala temple, sabarimala news, sabarimala temple news, sabarimala temple history, sabarimala temple opening dateFathima is an accused in a case registered by the Pathnamthitta police for offences punishable under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code. (File Express Photo)

The Kerala High Court Friday granted conditional bail to social activist Rehana Fathima, who was arrested for allegedly posting controversial remarks on Lord Ayyappa devotees and Sabarimala on social media. Granting the bail, Justice Sunil Thomas directed her to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 along with two sureties for the like amount. She was also directed to not enter the Pamba police station limits for three months and not hurt religious sentiments of other communities.

Fathima (39), who unsuccessfully tried to visit the Lord Ayyappa temple in October, had submitted that the Constitution guaranteed freedom of speech and she should be granted bail “in the interest of justice”. Fathima is an accused in a case registered by the Pathnamthitta police for offences punishable under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs). She had allegedly posted some pictures on her Facebook account and written her opinion which hurt the religious sentiments of Lord Ayyappa devotees.

Fathima, a BSNL employee, was arrested from her office here on November 27 and remanded to judicial custody. Her bail plea was rejected by the judicial magistrate at Pathnamthitta earlier. Fathima had courted controversy when she attempted to trek to Sabarimala, along with Hyderabad-based journalist Kavitha, during the ‘thulamasa’ puja in October. The Supreme Court had on September 28 pronounced a verdict permitting women of all ages to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Sabarimala row: Kerala HC grants bails to Rehana Fathima
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition