Sabarimala row: Fresh tension in Kerala as protesters clash with police, two women stopped 1 km from temple

Trouble broke out when police accompanying the two women clashed with angry pilgrims after they created hurdles for the two, who are reportedly below the age of 50, from proceeding ahead for their darshan. (File photo)

Two Kerala women devotees were stopped barely one kilometre from the Sabarimala temple on Monday by thousands of protesters, who had to be lathi-charged by the police as tension broke out. The incident came a day after 11 women from Tamil Nadu had to be sent back in the face of steep protests. Trouble broke out when police accompanying the two women clashed with angry pilgrims after they created hurdles for the two, who are reportedly below the age of 50, from proceeding ahead for their darshan.

The two women started trekking Sabarimala early Monday morning despite strong protest from devotees. Bindu and Durga, escorted by police, had reached Marakootam, about a kilometre from the Sannidhanam. The women were earlier stopped at Appachimedu, a place en route Sabarimala, by protesters, who were later removed by police. “We are here to seek ‘darshan’ (offer prayers) of Lord Ayyappa. The Supreme Court order must be enforced and hope, police will provide us security,” Bindu told media while on the way to Sabarimala.

Bindu, an advocate, said Sabarimala ‘tantris’ are not above the Supreme Court. “I want to pray at the temple and I don’t think the law of ‘tantri’ is above the law of the land,” said Bindu.

Kerala had witnessed massive protests by devotees and the BJP opposing the apex court verdict of September 28 permitting women of all age groups into the shrine. Thousands of devotees have gathered at the foothills of the shrine as the first phase of the annual pilgrimage season.

Meanwhile, with just four days left for the culmination of the first phase of the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage, a group of 11 women on Sunday made an unsuccessful bid to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa shrine as they were forced to return by protesting devotees. The first phase of the 41-day long annual pilgrim season at the Lord Ayyappa temple would culminate on December 27 with the puja. Guarded by police personnel, the members of Chennai-based women empowerment outfit ‘Manithi’ could barely move 100 metres through the traditional forest path towards the temple when hundreds of devotees rushed down to the valley to chase them away.

For their safety, women and the police had to run from the scene to a nearby guardroom, abandoning the trekking plan.

Defying prohibitory orders, hundreds of devotees thronged the forest path on Sunday blocking the way of the women, who reached in the early hours from Chennai. Police tried to remove the protesters by force as they were not ready to budge despite their repeated announcements to disperse leading to the arrest of some of the protesting devotees.

A woman, in the age group of 10-50 years, is traditionally barred from entering the temple. However, Supreme Court, in its September 28 landmark verdict, has lifted the curb and permitted women of all age groups to offer prayers at the temple.

The Kerala High Court earlier this month appointed a three-member committee, vesting them with powers to oversee law and order and other problems faced by pilgrims during the ongoing annual season.