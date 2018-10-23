Sabarimala row: Four women approach Kerala HC for police protection to enter temple

Till now, 12 women who fall in the age group of 10-50 have made failed attempt to enter the temple and had to return due to protests. (ANI)

Sabarimala row: Four women on October 23 approached the Kerala High Court seeking police protection in order to enter the Sabarimala temple. According to news agency ANI, the four women who approached the HC include two lawyers. The women also stated according to the Supreme Court verdict, women now have the permission to enter the temple.

Meanwhile, the apex court on Tuesday said that it will hear petitions against its Sabarimala verdict that allowed the entry of women of all age groups into the shrine on November 13. However, the entry of women into the temple still remains unimplemented, following week-long protests. The doors of the temple were closed six days after opening for the first time after the ban on entry of women of menstruating age was lifted by the Supreme Court. Following the closure of the doors, Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of “hidden conspiracy” to destroy peace at the temple, according to a PTI report.

Till now, 12 women who fall in the age group of 10-50 have made failed attempt to enter the temple and had to return due to protests. A supreme court bench consisting of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul told Mathews J Nedumpara, the lawyer who is representing the National Ayyappa Devotees Association that the apex court has already passed an order with regard to the listing of petitions on November 13. According to CJI Gogoi, the cases will be taken up on November 13 at 3 PM.