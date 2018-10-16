Sabarimala row: Crucial talks fail, chief priest may skip rituals as temple open tomorrow morning (File pic)

The Sabarimala temple which is at the centre of a row over the entry of women devotees will be thrown open for public tomorrow morning but there is speculation that the chief priest won’t show up for the rituals. According to a report in Hindustan Times, it is widely speculated that Kandararu Maheshwararu Tantri (25), who has warned of violence if women between the ages of 10 and 50 enter the shrine, may skip the rituals at the temple that will be opened at 5 am.

The development comes in the backdrop of reports that the talks between the Travancore Devasom Board (TDB) which manages the temple and the Pandalam royal family and other stakeholders over an ongoing row over the entry of women in the temple failed.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sasikumar Verma, a representative of the Pandalam royal family, said that he was disappointed by the approach of the board in resolving the issue. “The board said that they can discuss the review petition on October 19. We are upset that they are unwilling to discuss it today. The meeting wasn’t satisfactory. We came out of the meeting because they are not ready to accept our demands,” Verma said.

The failure to end the crisis has only raised tension in the state where devotees are protesting and have vowed to stop women devotees from entering the temple for monthly rituals.

Earlier this morning, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the government will protect the rights of the devotees and ruled out filing any review plea in the Supreme Court that had last month ruled that women in the age group of 10 and 50 be allowed to offer prayers at the temple.

“I have also been told that some people have started screening vehicles. Such a thing cannot be accepted. No one can take the law into their hands. The government will ensure that nothing of that sort happens. Those who want to pray cannot be stopped,” Vijayan said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of devotees including women were stopping and checking vehicles at Nilakal, about 20 km from the foothills of the temple located at Pampa since today morning. Also, two women journalists were stopped by the protesters from proceeding to the temple to cover the news.