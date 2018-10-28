Sabarimala row: BJP to observe 1-day fast on October 30, hold 6-days Rath Yatra from November 8

Calling the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF leaders atheist, Sreedharan said that they were trying to destroy Sabarimala. (ANI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will observe a day-long fast in front of Kerala’s police chief office in Trivandrum on Tuesday to protest the state government’s action against its party workers during Sabarimala protests. The party will also stage a march to the SP office in other districts of Kerala on Tuesday. The saffron party will also take out 6-days long Rath Yatra from Kasargood to Sabarimala, beginning November 8.

BJP’s Kerala chief PS Sreedharan Pillai Saturday clarified that the party would continue to support devotees of Sabarimala temple and in this bid, the party has planned various programmes on Tuesday. Towing the line of party’s national president Amit Shah, he said that over 4,000 innocent people were illegally arrested/detained in the protests.

“Over 4000 innocent people were illegally arrested/detained. So BJP will observe 1-day fast in front of DGP office in Trivandrum & march to SP office in other districts on Oct 30. 8th Nov onwards, there will be 6-days Rath Yatra from Kasargood to Sabarimala,” BJP Kerala president PS Sreedharan Pillai.

Calling the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF leaders atheist, Sreedharan said that they were trying to destroy Sabarimala.

“BJP has decided to continue agitation by supporting devotees of Sabarimala with various types of programmes on 30th Oct, against atrocities inflicted by state govt. Ruling party leaders are all atheist & have decided to destroy Sabarimala,” news agency ANI reported quoting BJP Kerala chief as saying.

The temple closed after five days of monthly puja on October 22. It will now open at 5 pm on November 5 and close the next day at 10 pm.

“The situation in Kerala is worse than the Emergency days,” BJP leader said. “People are being arrested at midnight just because they protested in a peaceful manner, fighting for the rights of the devotees of Lord Ayyappa.”