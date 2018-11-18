Sabarimala row: BJP general secretary, right-wing leader taken into custody amid massive protests in Kerala

Massive protests have been going on in Kerala that is in the grip of tension over the entry of women devotees inside the Sabarimala temple. On Sunday, the Kerala unit of BJP observed a protest by blocking highways across the state against police action to take its leader K Surendran into preventive custody.

According to a report in The Indian Express. Surendran was taken into preventive custody from Nilakkal on Saturday, hours after Hindu Aikya Vedi state president P Sasikala was detained at Marakootam when she was on her way to the shrine.

The police action triggered massive protests by right-wing activists who accused it of trying to stop genuine devotees. On Saturday, right-wing workers had observed a 12-hour-long strike across the state that affected normal life.

Surendran spent the night at Chittar police station. He was produced before a magistrate on Sunday morning which sent him to a 14-day judicial custody. He is currently lodged at the Kottarakara sub-jail.

Speaking to media before being remanded, Surendran claimed that police have charged him under non-bailable sections.

“I am no criminal, nor do I have any cases against me. They did not let me sleep, nor was I allowed water or to take my medicines. The police even roughed up my Irumudi kettu,” he said. Irumudi kettu is a holy kit that is taken by devotees to the temple. It is considered an important component of the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Reacting to the development, Kerala BJP chief PS Sreedharan Pillai said that the state was under ‘jungle raj’ and slammed CM Pinarayi Vijayan for his arrogant behaviour.

“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is behaving in an irrational manner. The present impasse in the state over the Sabarimala issue is his creation. We will strongly resist,” he said.

Sabarimala: A police commando keeps vigil as devotees wait to offer prayers at Lord Ayyappa temple on the first day of Malayalam month of ‘Vrischikom,’ in Sabarimala, Saturday, Nov. 17.

The Sabarimala temple has witnessed protests by Hindu groups since the September 28 verdict of the Supreme Court to allow women of all ages to enter the temple. Later, several petitions were filed in the court urging it to stay its previous order and revisit the judgment. Last week, the court agreed to hear the petitions on January 22 but refused to stay its order.

Meanwhile, new police rules have come into effect which bans pilgrims from proceeding to the temple from base camps after 7 am as the temple closes at 10 pm for the day.