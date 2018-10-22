Sabarimala review petitions: Supreme Court to decide on listing pleas tomorrow

The Supreme Court said it would decide on Tuesday the dates for taking up the review petitions for hearing in connection with its decision last month to allow entry of women of all ages in Sabarimala Temple. The CJI bench of Ranjan Gogoi said on Monday that the decision on listing the 19 review petitions would be taken on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court had on September 28 allowed entry of women between 10 and 50 years of age in the hill shrine in Kerala where Lord Ayyappa is worshiped. The verdict had triggered massive protest in the southern state with thousands of devotees including women hitting the streets.

“We know that there are 19 review petitions pending. By tomorrow we will decide,” the bench said while considering the submissions of lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara.

Nedumpara, who was mentioning the review plea filed by National Ayyappa Devotees Association, said that his petition seeking review of the Constitutional bench judgment be listed for urgent hearing.

Last week, protesters blocked the entry of women in the age group of 10-50 and ignored the LDF government’s efforts to ensure the entry of women devotees in the shrine. Several protesters were also taken into custody by the police for blocking women devotees from undertaking the yatra from the base camp. The administration had to impose Section 144 near the base camp to bring the situation under control.

Earlier on Saturday, Travancore Devasom Board (TDB), the custodian of hill temple, had announced that it will submit a detailed report about the happenings in and around the temple both to the Supreme Court and the Kerala High Court.

TDB president A Padmakumar told reporters that the board will soon approach their legal counsel for preparing the report on what has been happening near the temple after it opened on Wednesday evening. The doors of the temple will be closed today night after five-day monthly rituals.