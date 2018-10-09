Sabarimala review petition: Supreme Court denies urgent hearing, refuses to stay implementation of order

The Supreme Court has refused a plea for urgent hearing of the review petition filed against the Sabarimala judgment which allowed the entry of women of all ages to the temple.

“The review petitions to come up for hearing in due course,” said the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, in response to the mentioning made by Advocate Mathew Nedumpara, who requested for an early hearing of the review petition before the SC closes for vacation on October 12. A request to stay the implementation of the order till the matter was heard was also turned down by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

The development in top court comes as Lord Ayyappa devotees organise ‘Ayyappa Nama Japa Yatra’ to Raj Bhavan in Trivandrum in protest against Supreme Court verdict over women’s entry in Kerala’s Sabarimala temple.

