Sabarimala row: Review petition filed in SC! Why priests, Pandalam palace rejected Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s offer for talks

Sabarimala review petition filed! Why priests, Pandalam palace rejected Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s offer for talks (Photo source: AP)

In the latest development pertaining to the issue of allowing the entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple, a review petition has been filed before the apex court by an association of devotees. More details are awaited on the same. According to local news reports, the ‘Thazhamon tantris’, known as the chief priests of the Sabarimala temple, and the members of the Pandalam royal family have rejected Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government’s invitation for a discussion on the apex court verdict pertaining to women’s entry at the temple.

As per the news reports, the Sabarimala tantris are of the view that such discussions are now meaningless when the state government has decided on its own to implement the apex court order. They are all set to file a separate review petition today with the support of the Nair Service Society in Kerala. Meanwhile, P.C. George, MLA, is all set to undertake a daylong fast tomorrow to express his solidarity with the Ayyappa devotees.

“It is a common practice to hold discussions before a decision is reached, not after a decision is already taken,” Pandalam royal palace was quoted as saying by Manorama. The Samiti Yogam members of the royal palace expressed displeasure over the statements made by Minister G. Sudhakaran with regard to the Pandalam and Travancore families that are closely linked to Lord Ayyappa and known to be of “pithrusthanam” in terms of familial relation. They demanded strict action against the Minister for speaking in a derogatory manner while referring to them in the context of Lord Ayyappa.

The mass peace protests by Ayyappa devotees, known as the ‘Mahasharana Japayatra’, has witnessed thousands and thousands of devotees comprising of men and women from across districts, taking to the streets and chanting mantras to protest against the verdict.

“Let’s wait and see if they join for the discussion,” is how Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan responded when asked about the same, as per Malayala Manorama’s news report today.

“The correct course of action for the Chief Minister is to seek time for implementing the court order by informing the court that with the ‘Mandalam’ season about to begin very soon, it is difficult to immediately implement the court order,” points out former Devaswom Board President Prayar Gopalakrishnan.

He adds, “The state government’s decision to implement the court order immediately smacks of a political conspiracy. That is why the people’s protests have intensified and this has now become “Onnam Vishwasa Samrakshana Samaram” meaning a peaceful mass protest for protecting their religious faith. Historically, the Devaswom Board President, who has always maintained good relations with the Sabarimala temple, should now prove its good faith in actions, not merely words.”

As per Manorama’s report, former PSC Chairman KS Radhakrishnan stated, “There is perhaps no other place of worship in the world that is as all-inclusive to people of all faiths as the Sabarimala temple. To destroy what the Sabarimala temple embodies to devotees is equivalent to destroying Hindu sanskar.”

He also added that it would be best for the Supreme Court to review and correct its decision pertaining to women’s entry in Sabarimala temple.

Meanwhile, the Hindu Aikya Vedi State president K.P, Sasikala urged devotees to fill temple hundis with written notes, “Swami Sharanam” instead of cash. She pointed out that this is the best way to protests as the offerings in the hundi are collected by the Devaswom Board, which has taken a stand that does not protect the interests of the devotees.

“The tantris are the primary custodians of the rituals and practices pertaining to our temples. Their views should have been sought before any decision was taken but the state government has not taken heed of the devotees sentiments nor shown the basic courtesy of holding discussions with the temple tantris,” K.P, Sasikala stated.

Speaking to reporters in Kochi, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma stated that the KPCC can take its own stand with regard to women’s entry at Sabarimala temple. “We respect the Constitution and also the beliefs and sentiments of the people in every region. The beliefs and sentiments of a certain section of people cannot be treated lightly. The Congress party, unlike the CPM, does not impose its views in an arbitrary manner on any of its party leaders or members. However, it is the Centre and the state that has the responsibility to work together to solve this issue,” he added.