Sabarimala protests: Subramanian Swamy asks Centre to step in, warn Kerala government of law and order situation

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy today asked the Centre to intervene in the ongoing row over the entry of women devotees inside the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. Speaking to news agency ANI, Swamy said that the Centre has right to step in if the state fails to provide security to people and urged it to warn the LDF government over deteriorating law and order situation in the view of violent protests.

“It is the responsibility of the state government to see that law abiding citizens are not harassed. It is time that the Centre should warn the government in Kerala to maintain law and order or tell them that they have to even quit if Left govt is unable to do so,” he said.

Swamy’s remark comes a day after he described the Sabarimala issue as a fight between “Hindu renaissance and Hindu obscurantism”. In a tweet, he had said: “We of Virat Hindustan Sangam (an organisation linked to him) must side with the rule of law and uphold equality before law.”

Watch video:

Swamy had even said that “by obstructing women devotees, some Hindus in Kerala it seems, have been brainwashed by years of Communist rule to become doctrinaire in thought process”.

Kerala is in the grip of tension after scores of devotees including women took the streets to lodge their protest against the Supreme Court’s last month verdict to allow women devotees of all age group to enter the Sabarimala temple. On Wednesday, some women devotees were prevented from undertaking the yatra to the hill shrine and a few women reporters were stopped from proceeding further to cover news. Though the temple doors were opened for public at 5pm to allow them to offer prayers to Lord Ayyappa, no woman entered the shrine.

The temple will remain open till March 22 for the monthly rituals.