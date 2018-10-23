Sabarimala protests: Pinarayi Vijayan slams RSS, accuses it of trying to create tension

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (ANI)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday accused the Rashtriya Swamsevak Sangh of trying to make Sabarimala temple a war zone. Speaking to reporters, Vijayan said his government arranged all facilities after the Supreme Court’s order and that neither his government nor police tried to block devotees from entering the temple.

“Kerala government made it clear in front of the Supreme Court that it will implement the verdict. The government arranged all facilities. Neither the government nor the police tried to block the devotees. RSS tried to make Sabarimala temple a war zone,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Pointing out that protestors attacked women devotees as well as media persons, he said: “It was the first time in the history of Kerala that this type of attitude was shown towards the media” . The Sabarimala temple witnessed high drama and tensed moments from October 17 to October 22, after it was opened for monthly prayers.

Vijayan further accused the RSS of trying to communalise the state police. He was perhaps referring to the cyber attack faced by IGPs Manoj Abraham and S Sreejith, who were deputed to the temple to maintain law and order situation.

Meanwhile, the apex court on Tuesday said that it would hear petitions challenging its Sabarimala verdict to allow women of all age groups entry into the temple on November 13. The bench consisting of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul told lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara that it already passed the order with regard to the listing of pleas on November 13.

In a landmark judgement on September 28, a five-judge constitution bench in its verdict said that women of all age groups must be allowed to enter Sabarimala Temple.