Sabarimala protests Live Updates: BJP Yuvamorcha calls for state-wide protest after police detain devotees



Sabarimala: Devotees enter the Sabarimala temple as it opens amid tight security in Sabarimala on November 16, 2018. (PTI)

The protests over Sabarimala continue to keep Kerala on edge. On Sunday, a large number of the BJP and RSS workers staged a protest outside the official residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against the detention of over 30 persons at Sabarimala shrine. The devotees were detained for violating Section 144 that prohibits assembly of more than four people at a place.

In view of recent violence during the protests, the police had imposed restrictions but hundreds of members from the Hindu organizations assembled there and protested against the move. The police then took the protesters into preventive custody on Sunday night. Protesting against detention, the youth wing of the BJP has called for a day-long state-wide agitation against the ‘police high handedness.

Speaking to PTI, Yuvamorcha state president Prakash Babu said: “We have organised state-wide protest against this emergency like situation in the state.”

According to the reports, the devotees were arrested late Sunday night after fresh protests broke out at Nadapanthal area in Sannidhanam where hundreds of devotees had assembled against the police restrictions. The devotees had gathered at the covered pathway to the shrine. Two-month long annual pilgrimage began last week on Friday.