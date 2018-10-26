Sabarimala protests: Kerala Police names cop as suspect, admits to mistake later

The Kerala police later took down the photograph and lamented for their error in a post on their official Facebook page. (IE)

The Kerala police have named a cop from its own force in the album of 210 suspects who had allegedly engaged in violence in Sabarimala last week. The police later took down the photograph and lamented for their error in a post on their official Facebook page.

The Kerala police had prepared an album, titled, ‘List of suspects to be identified in various cases relating to the entry of women at Sabarimala,’ and circulated it to all police chiefs across the state. The album was prepared after the Kerala Police launched search operations for 210 people suspected of being involved in violence at Pamba and Nilakkal aimed at preventing women from entering the Sabarimala temple. A video grab of last week’s protests was also being used to get mugshots of all suspects.

The first person to flag the goof-up was the state BJP leader MT Ramesh, The News Minute reported. In a post, he said that the person listed as number 167 in the lookout circular was a member of the police force. A photograph of Ibrahim, a police driver at the Pathanamthitta AR Camp, was being circulated, mistaking him as an RSS member, he said. “This policeman got caught because cameras don’t lie,” the BJP leader asserted.

This prompted the Kerala police to admit their mistake on their official Facebook page and clarify that the pictures of 210 men were not ‘lookout notices.’

“Truth is that this is not a look-out notice; these are pictures of people suspected to have engaged in violence at Sabarimala, collected from in and around the temple. These details have been sent to all district police chiefs to investigate and nab the real culprits. Since we confirmed that he (Ibrahim) was caught in the violence while returning from duty, as the mob attacked the vehicle he was driving, we decided to remove him from the list of suspects,” a translation of the Facebook post read.

In the same social media post, the Kerala police condemned users who used the pictures to spread fake propaganda and warned them against spreading fake propaganda against police officers.

In some pictures widely circulated on social media, an on-duty cop is targeted by fringe elements, calling him a youth organisation worker. “An on-duty police officer’s picture has been circulated, saying that is a youth organisation worker…to spread misconceptions in the minds of the people. Criticism of the hairstyle of this officer, too, holds no ground,” a translation of the Facebook post said, referring to the policeman Aashiq’s hairstyle.

“To spread fake propaganda about duty-bound police officers is utterly inappropriate. This explanation is to remove the concerns of the people who have been exposed to these fake messages on social media,” it read.

According to the news agency ANI, the Kerala police have arrested a total of 2,061 people and registered 452 cases across the state so far, in connection with violence against the entry of women of all ages in the Sabarimala temple.