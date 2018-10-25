Sabarimala protests: Kerala Police issues lookout notices against 210 suspects over violence

On Monday, the Sabarimala temple shut down for a month. (PTI)

The Kerala Police has launched search operations for 210 people suspected of being involved in violence at Pamba and Nilakkal aimed at preventing women from entering the Sabarimala temple.

A video grab of last week’s protests is being used to get mugshots of all suspects. An album has also been prepared which has been titled, ‘List of suspects to be identified in various cases relating to the entry of women at Sabarimala. This album has also been sent to police chiefs across Kerala.

On Monday, the Sabarimala temple shut down for a month. Not a single woman was able to visit the shrine because of the protests that were held after the Supreme Court’s verdict removing the ban on entry of women of menstrual age in the temple.

On Monday, state chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the Rashtriya Swamsevak Sangh (RSS) of trying to make the temple a war zone. He added that the state government arranged all facilities after the apex court’s order and that neither his government or police stopped devotees from entering the temple.

“Kerala government made it clear in front of the Supreme Court that it will implement the verdict. The government arranged all facilities. Neither the government nor the police tried to block the devotees. RSS tried to make Sabarimala temple a war zone,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

While observing that protestors not only attacked women devotees but also media persons as well, he said: “It was the first time in the history of Kerala that this type of attitude was shown towards the media.”

The state saw high drama and tense moments between October 17 and October 22, after it was opened for the public for monthly prayers.