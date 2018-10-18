Sabarimala protests: Kerala CM Vijayan says RSS-backed attackers of obstructing believers, ‘spreading terror’

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused the RSS of instigating violence near the Sabarimala temple and defying the Supreme Court’s order to allow entry of women devotees between 10 and 50 years of age into the temple. In a series of tweets today, Vijayan who is on a trip to UAE, said that the protesters are motivated by casteist and feudal ideologies.

“Sabarimala has a uniqueness that other temples lack; it allows entry for people of all faith. Sangh Parivar and RSS have always been intolerant of this fact. They have made many attempts to erase this distinction of Sabarimala,” he said.

“The role they played in eliminating the rituals performed at Sabarimala by Adivasi-Malayaran community is common knowledge. The present troubles must be seen in this light. The RSS backed attackers are obstructing believers and spreading terror,” he added.

The CM’s remark comes a day after protests rocked the base camp of the hill shrine. Thousands of protesters including women had gathered near the base camp in Pampa and were protesting against the Supreme Court’s last month order. Several women devotees were not allowed to undertake the yatra and also a few female journalists were blocked from proceeding further to cover the news.

Protesters had also attacked buses and private vehicles of women devotees. As a result, police had to lathi-charge the protesters and prohibitory order was clamped in the region to prevent mass gathering.

When the doors of the temple were opened at 5 pm on Wednesday for monthly rituals, a sea of devotees entered the shrine to offer prayers to the Lord Ayyappa, but no woman in the menstruation cycle was allowed to enter the premises. The temple will remain open till March 22.

Earlier today, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the Supreme Court’s decision was “flawed as it did

not consider all aspects”. He said that the tradition that has been accepted by society and continuously followed for years was not taken into consideration.

“The decisions taken without considering all aspects, will neither be adopted in actual practice nor will they help in creating a new social order in tune with changing times and positions,” he said while addressing Swayamsevaks on the occasion of Vijayadashmi in Nagpur. “The idea was to have gender equality, which is fine. However, there should have been talks (with the followers of the tradition). The faith of crores of devotees was not taken into account.”