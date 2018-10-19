Sabarimala protests: Head priest refuses to open temple, women who climbed hill to return

Kavitha Jakkal and Rehana Fathima are returning from Sabarimala temple. (Source: ANI)

Journalist Kavitha Jakkal and social activist Rehana Fathima, who had started their climb to the Sabarimala temple earlier this day failed to get the entry as the head priest of the temple refused to open it. Kandararu Rajeevaru, Sabarimala temple’s head priest told ANI that he stands with the devotees and has decided to lock the temple. “We have decided to lock the temple and handover the keys & leave. I stand with the devotees. I do not have any other option,” he said.

The Inspector General of Police S Sreejith who had accompanied these women to the temple said the police could have only taken them till here but the ‘darshan’ cannot be done without the consent of priest. “We had brought them ((journalist Kavitha Jakkal&woman activist Rehana Fatima) till temple premises but tantri&priest refused to open temple for them. While we were waiting, tantri informed me that if we attempt to take the women ahead they would close the temple,” he said.

“It’s a ritualistic disaster. We took them up to temple & gave them protection but ‘darshan’ is something which can be done with consent of priest. We will give them (journalist Kavitha Jakkal&woman activist Rehana Fatima) whatever protection they want,” he added.

The women then decided to return back and started their descent from the hill.

Earlier in the day, State Devaswom (religious trusts) Minister Kadakampally Surendran had said the temple should not be converted to a place where activists come and showcase their power. “People of all ages will be allowed to go there. But at the same time we won’t allow it to be a place where activists can come&showcase their power. It can’t be a place where they prove certain points of theirs,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

“There are some people like activists trying to enter. It’s impossible for govt to figure out who is who. We know there are 2 activists. One is believed to be a journalist as well,” Surendran had added.