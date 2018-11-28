Sabarimala protests: BSNL suspends activist Rehana Fathima hours after arrest

Fatima (left) is a telecom technician in the state-owned telecom company. (File Express Photo)

State-run telco BSNL on Tuesday suspended activist Rehana Fathima hours after she was arrested by the Pathanamthitta Police on charges of hurting religious sentiments of people of Kerala. Fatima is a telecom technician in the state-owned telecom company. In October this year, she had tried to enter Sabarimala Temple in Kerala after the Supreme Court in its judgement allowed women of all ages to enter the Ayyappa temple.

“A case under section 295(a) has been registered. She will be produced before a magistrate soon,” G Sunil Kumar, Inspector of Police, Pathanamthitta, was quoted as saying by Indian Express. The arrest was made after a local court rejected an anticipatory bail petition filed by Fathima in the case.

An activist and model, Fathima, participated in the “Kiss of Love” movement in 2014 in Kochi against alleged moral policing. She and another woman had reached the hilltop but were forced to return before reaching the holy place after huge protests by Ayyappa devotees.

She along with journalist Kavitha had gone to the hills with heavy police protection. Her house was also reportedly attacked by unidentified persons when she was trying to climb the holy hills. Fatima, who is a mother of two, had last year kicked up a storm by posing for topless photos with watermelons. She was protesting against a statement by Kozhikode -based professor’s who had compared women’s breasts to watermelons.

Read here: Sabarimala row: Activist Rehana Fathima arrested for allegedly ‘hurting religious sentiments’

In September this year, a Supreme Court bench, headed by the then chief justice Dipak Misra, lifted the ban on the entry of women of menstrual age in the shrine but a section of devotees continue to the decision.