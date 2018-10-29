Sabarimala protest: Number of persons arrested crosses 3,000

By: | Published: October 29, 2018 10:45 PM

Continuing its crackdown on protesters who took part in the Sabarimala agitation, police have so far arrested over 3,000 persons across Kerala.

DGP Loknath Behera, Supreme Court, 'Rath Yatra', P S Sreedharan Pillai, BJP, Ayyappa,Condemning the police action on the Ayyappa devotees, BJP in Kerala has said it would observe a day long fast in front of the DGP office here tomorrow.

Continuing its crackdown on protesters who took part in the Sabarimala agitation, police have so far arrested over 3,000 persons across Kerala. DGP Loknath Behera Monday said in a statement that 3,505 people have been arrested in 529 cases registered in connection with the violence and demonstration against implementation of the Supreme Court verdict, allowing women of all age groups into the Lord Ayyappa temple.

Condemning the police action on the Ayyappa devotees, BJP in Kerala has said it would observe a day long fast in front of the DGP office here tomorrow. Party President P S Sreedharan Pillai, who will lead the strike, said in a statement that the agitation was against the CPI-M led LDF government’s attempt to arrest ‘devotees’ by registering false cases on them.

The saffron party has extended full support to the agitation of devotees and planned to organise a ‘Rath Yatra’ to save the customs and traditions of the Sabarimala temple. The yatra would commence from Kasaragod on November 8 and end in Pathanamthitta on November 13, party sources said.

The hill temple had witnessed high drama recently with around a dozen women in the 10-50 age group being prevented by protesting devotees from entering it after the doors were opened for all women following the apex court verdict.

