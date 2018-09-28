Sabarimala judgement in Supreme Court: From Kerala government’s stand on women’s entry to issues before court, key facts about the case

Sabarimala judgement in Supreme Court today: As per a notification by the Devaswom Board that manages the temple, women belonging to the menstruating age are not permitted to enter the temple.

Sabarimala judgement in Supreme Court today: A five Judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court headed by CJI Dipak Misra is expected to pronounce on Friday its judgment on a batch of pleas pertaining to the entry of women (aged 10 years to 50 years) in the Sabarimala temple case. The Kerala government had been changing its stance since 2016 regarding the issue of women’s entry in Sabarimala temple. On July 18, the Kerala government took a stand of favouring the entry of women of all ages in Sabarimala temple. To understand what the Sabarimala temple women’s entry issue is all about, let’s do a quick recap.

Sabarimala temple case: Brief Facts

The Sabarimala temple is one of Kerala’s most famous temples and it is dedicated to the worship of Lord Ayyappa, who is also referred to as ‘Dharmashastha’ or Lord of Dharma and is worshipped as a ‘Naishtika Bramhachari’ or a celibate for life. Therefore, as per a notification by the Devaswom Board that manages the temple, women belonging to the menstruating age are not permitted to enter the temple. The Sabarimala temple is managed by the Travancore Devaswom Board. The centuries-old restriction that restricts women of menstruating age from temple entry has been challenged now and the judgment will be pronounced by the Supreme Court on Friday.

Sabarimala temple case: Written submissions supporting women’s entry

In the written submissions, senior advocate Ms. Indira Jaising had submitted that prohibiting women from entering the temple is similar to the practice of untouchabilty because menstruating women are perceived as ”impure” and “polluted.” She further submitted that the restriction offends the concept of gender justice, psychologically impacts women and their ability to have normal social interactions with the rest of the society as well as family members and perpetuates practices that are derogatory to women. The devotees of Ayyappa do not constitute a religious denomination as they are Hindus and even if one were to assume they are a religious denomination, such a practice still cannot disallow Hindu women from entering a temple.

Senior Advocate Ms Indira Jaising pointed out that since this is the sole reason for restricting women from temple entry, it is a form of untouchability. Her arguments supporting women’s entry was centred around Article 17 of the Constitution of India.

Senior Advocate Mr. Raju Ramachandran had been appointed as the amicus curiae in the matter. His submission was that women’s right to enter the temple comes from Article 25(2) of the Constitution and that a restriction on women’s entry is also invasive of a woman’s right to privacy as it amounts to making a disclosure that she is no longer menstruating.

Sabarimala temple case: Submissions against women’s entry

Representing the Nair Service Society, senior advocate Mr. K. Parasaran dismissed arguments pertaining to patriarchal mindsets being a reason for the restriction on women’s entry in Sabarimala temple. He pointed out that Kerala follows a matrilineal system. Therefore, it is incorrect to assume the practice related to Sabarimala as one that is based on patriarchy.

He also stated that the women of the state are known for being well-educated, socially forward and independent in their roles as decision makers. Referring to the presiding deity Lord Ayyappa as a Naishtika Bramhachari, he pointed out that it is the celibate nature of the deity that forms the basis of the practice and not misogyny.

Article 15 of the Constitution does not apply to religious institutions and Article 25(2) pertains to only secular aspects and it is only pertaining to social issues, not gender or religious based issues. In particular, the senior advocate also pointed out that Article 15(2) provides citizens with the right to access to places such as hotels, shops and so on but nowhere does it mention public temples. He asked the SC bench to consider the deity’s unique nature while going into the details of the constitutional validity of the temple practice.

The Hindu religion, as per senior advocate K. Parasaran’s argument, has always upheld the right to equality and he cited the example of Lord Shiva being worshipped as ‘Ardhanarishwara’ which embodies half-male and half-female.

Representing ”People for Dharma”, Advocate J. Sai Deepak, in his written submissions, pointed out that the petitioner’s position suffers from a grave error as it fails to distinguish between diversity in religious traditions and discrimination and that the petitioner has turned a discussion on the deity’s celibacy into alleged notions of impurity associated with menstruation. He further submitted that the rules of Bramhacharya when it is observed by women devotees, also requires them to avoid all contact with men. He further stated in the written submission that the practice of Naishtika Bramhacharya has been given a misogynist hue in a baseless, ignorant and extremely mischievous manner.

However, during the eight day hearing ,the five Judge Supreme Court bench had observed orally that what applies to a man also applies to a woman and that where a man can go, a woman can also go.