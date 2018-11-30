Sabarimala issue: BJP to shift protest base to Kerala Secretariat, CM Pinarayi Vijayan welcomes decision

Among demands that BJP will put forward are lifting of restrictions in Sabarimala.

The BJP on Friday announced that it will further strengthen its stand on the Sabarimala issue and protest outside Kerala Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram beginning Monday. Announcing the decision, the party said that protests will continue for two weeks, The News Minute reported.

Party members from four districts will also come to the state secretariat on each of 14 days. Among demands that BJP will put forward are lifting of restrictions in Sabarimala and stringent action against police officers for allegedly filing a false against party general secretary K Surendran.

BJP state unit president P Sreedharan Pillai said that the decision to shift the protest from Sabarimala to the Secretariat was taken after women between the age group of 10 to 50 years stopped trying to enter the shrine. He added that BJP will only shift its protest base again to Sabarimala if women between these age groups try to enter the temple again.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan welcomed the saffron party’s decision and said that it showed that BJP understood that people of the state have understood the government’s stand on the issue.

He went on to say that cases that were filed against BJP leaders were not due to state government’s stand. The CM, while clarifying that his government had nothing to do with it, said that all this was part of the implementation of the law and there was no point in protesting for withdrawal of cases against K Surendran.

Vijayan also said that even as there was nothing wrong in protesting in front of the state secretariat, but the BJP must introspect on their demands.