Sabarimala case Live updates: Supreme Court to hear petitions today

In a landmark judgement last September, the top court had allowed women of all age groups to enter the temple in Kerala.

Four women who have filed review petitions are Reshma C V, Shanila, Bindu A and Kanakadurga. All petitioners hail from Kerala and are seeking to be heard as intervenors. All of them are in favour of the verdict. As many as 48 review petitions have been filed in the top court after the violence started in favour and against the verdict.

Of the four, who have files review petitions, Bindu (44)and Kanakadurga (42)were the first to have entered the hallowed precincts, after the apex court’s judgement of lifting the ban on entry of girls and women between the age group of 10 and 50 years of age, in shrine of Lord Ayyappa. Two others, Reshma (33)and Shanila 29), tried to enter the temple twice, first on January 15 and then on January 19. Both were prevented from entering the temple after which they had to discontinue.

“There are thousands of women waiting for Darshan at Sabarimala and are awaiting the final outcome of the review petitions when this court would be pleased to hear and finally decide. The applicants may be permitted to intervene and make their submissions before this court when the Review Petitions are heard by this court, in order to oppose the Reviews,” Reshma and Shanila said in their application.

