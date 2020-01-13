  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Sabarimala case hearing LIVE Nine-judge bench of Supreme Court to hear Rights vs Faith issue today

Sabarimala case hearing LIVE: Nine-judge bench of Supreme Court to hear Rights vs Faith issue today

By: |
Updated:Jan 13, 2020 9:05:38 am

Sabarimala case hearing Live Updates: The hearing by the nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court was necessitated after the earlier order of the top court left open the question of women's entry into the Ayappa Temple at Sabarimala.

sabarimala temple, sabarimala issue, lord ayyapa temple, women barred from entering sabarimala, women entrance in sabarimala templeSabarimala case hearing in Supreme Court today.

Sabarimala temple case in Supreme Court LIVE: A nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will today begin hearing a batch of pleas on the issue of allowing the entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala. Among other issues before the Supreme Court is the alleged discrimination against women of Muslim and Parsi faith. The hearing assumes significance not just for the Sabarimala temple issue but other related matters as well since the apex court judgment could lay down precedent and judicial policy as far as dealing with questions of religion and rights are concerned. An earlier order of the top court had left several questions to be considered by a larger bench, including the interrelationship between Articles 25 and 26, rights to freedom to propagate and practice religion, and the other fundamental rights in the Constitution, particularly right to equality. The nine-judge bench which will hear the bunch of pleas today is led by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and includes Justices Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan, L Nageshwara Rao, MM Shantanugoudar, SA Nazeer, RS Reddy, BR Gavai and Suryakant.

The hearing by the nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court was necessitated after the earlier order of the top court left open the question of women’s entry into the Ayappa Temple at Sabarimala. The judgement noted that several questions of law needed to be considered before the review petitions could be heard.

Read More

Live Blog

Sabarimala case hearing live Supreme Court verdict:

Highlights

    09:05 (IST)13 Jan 2020
    Sabarimala case hearing LIVE: SC allowed entry of women in its 2018 verdict

    In its historic judgment on September 28, 2018, the Supreme Court had allowed women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple.

    08:33 (IST)13 Jan 2020
    Sabarimala case hearing LIVE: What SC had said on Jan 6

    Referring the matter to a larger bench, the Supreme Court on January 6 had observed that debate about the constitutional validity of religious practices like bar on entry of women and girls into a place of worship was not limited to the Sabarimala case.

    sabarimala temple news Devotees wait in queues inside the premises of the Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta district in Kerala. (File Photo. REUTERS)Headed by CJI SA Bobde, the 9-judge bench also includes Justice Banumathi, J Ashok Bhushan, J L Nageshwara Rao, J MM Shantanugoudar, J SA Nazeer, J RS Reddy, J BR Gavai and J Suryakant.
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1PM Modi renames Kolkata Port after BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee
    2CAA about giving citizenship, not taking it away: PM in Bengal
    3Elephant and dragon can dance together: Chinese envoy on India-China relations