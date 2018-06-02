SAARC important platform for regional cooperation: Pakistan diplomat

He made the comment when he visited the South Asian University (SAU) in the national capital and met SAU’s President Dr. Kavita A. Sharma, according to a statement from the Pakistan High Commission. (ANI)

Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood on Friday stressed on the role of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) as a primary platform for regional cooperation in South Asia. He made the comment when he visited the South Asian University (SAU) in the national capital and met SAU’s President Dr. Kavita A. Sharma, according to a statement from the Pakistan High Commission. Mahmood expressed hope that the SAARC process would continue to move forward and help the South Asian people realise their collective vision for socio-economic development.

He affirmed Pakistan’s commitment of further strengthening its relationship with SAU and advancing mutually beneficial collaboration in the field of higher education in the future. The Pakistani envoy underlined the interest of Pakistani students in pursuing higher studies at SAU and highlighted the importance of the university’s facilitative role in this context, the statement continued. Mahmood also conveyed his readiness to help strengthen collaborative linkages between SAU and its partner universities in Pakistan, facilitate academic exchanges, and promote participation in conferences and seminars.

During his tour of the University Campus, Mahmood was briefed about the SAU’s major academic programmes, the student body and faculty, key areas of research, and plans underway for the new campus of SAU. also paid a visit to various departments, labs and library of the university. Mahmood presented a set of books to the SAU President Dr. Sharma illustrating Sikh, Hindu and Christian heritage in Pakistan. Dr. Sharma in return presented a memento to the High Commissioner, the statement further said.

The SAU was established jointly by the eight SAARC member states – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The agreement for the establishment of SAU was signed during the 14th SAARC Summit in New Delhi on April 4, 2007. The university began taking students in August 2010.