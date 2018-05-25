‘Saaf Niyat, Sahi Vikas’: BJP’s slogan on 4 years of Modi government, NDA’s poll pitch for 2019 Lok Sabha election

‘Manzil Aa Rahi Hai Paas, Desh Ka Badhta Jaata Vishwas; Saaf Niyat, Sahi Vikas’ is the government’s theme for its fourth anniversary

The Narendra Modi government’s slogan – ‘Saaf Niyat, Sahi Vikas’ (Clean intent, right development) — to mark the four years of being in power at the Centre may well be the party’s poll pitch for the Lok Sabha Election 2019. ‘Manzil Aa Rahi Hai Paas, Desh Ka Badhta Jaata Vishwas; Saaf Niyat, Sahi Vikas’ is the government’s theme for its fourth anniversary, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The four-year anniversary of the Modi government precedes the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The BJP will once again be banking upon PM Modi’s clean and pro-development image to keep opposition parties at bay. The saffron party also finds the fourth year celebration as an apt opportunity to showcase the good work done by the incumbent ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) dispensation.

According to reports, the Narendra Modi government has planned to hold a series of media events which will publicise its achievements to mark four years in office. It has been learnt that four Union ministers are likely to hold press conferences in Delhi between May 25 and May 28 to highlight the key policy initiatives of the government, according to a PTI report. The ministers may also interact with Op-Ed columnists separately to give its side of narrative ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, it said

Besides, mega-events in Delhi, regional press meets are also being planned in 40 cities, between May 29 and June 3, to showcase the government’s achievements of the past four years. As of now, press conferences in Delhi have been planned for May 25, 27 and 28, the government sources said. The theme of the celebration would largely be the pro-poor initiatives of the government, such as Ujjawala Yojana, Saubhagya Yojana, and the Prime Minister Awas Yojana. Social media, including blogs, would also be used to reach out to the people to showcase the government’s achievements

For the third year anniversary, the BJP had planned ‘Modifest’, to celebrate the government’s achievements. The event was held across several cities. PM Modi took over as prime minister on May 26, 2014 after garnering the majority on his own for the BJP. Several state heads and leaders of the SAARC countries attended the gala event held in New Delhi.