S R Patil, senior Karnataka Congress leader resigns; ‘Downfall of empire has begun’, quips BJP

(Image: ANI)

Senior Karnataka Congress leader SR Patil (Shivanagowda Rudragowda Patil) resigned from the post of Karnataka North Congress working president on Sunday. According to news agency ANI, Patil has tendered his resignation on moral grounds owing to party’s performance in North Karnataka in the recently held assembly elections. Patil had been the minister in the erstwhile Siddaramiah government. Patil (69) served as the minister for Infrastructure, information technology, biotechnology, science and technology, planning and statistics in the Government of Karnataka. He had also served as the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council.

Taking a dig at Patil’s resignation, BJP tweeted, “The downfall of the empire that was built after mocking people’s mandate has begun. @INCKarnataka senior leader Sri. S R Patil resigns. This is only the beginning of the downfall of power hungry government.”

Earlier in the day, the newly elected Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had directed the officials to cut down unnecessary expenditure. He also asked the officials to review proposals to buy new cars submitted by government departments, offices and agencies. He also directed to discourage unnecessary refurbishing and renovating of government offices and official residences.