S K Seth to be sworn in as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court

By: | Published: November 13, 2018 6:11 PM

Justice S K Seth will take oath as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court Wednesday.

Seth, the senior-most judge of the MP High Court at present, was made acting Chief Justice after Chief Justice Hemant Gupta was elevated to the Supreme Court.

Justice S K Seth will take oath as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court Wednesday. High Court Registrar (Administration) Satish Chandra Rai said that Governor Anandiben Patel will administer the oath of office to Justice Seth in Bhopal.

Seth, the senior-most judge of the MP High Court at present, was made acting Chief Justice after Chief Justice Hemant Gupta was elevated to the Supreme Court. Seth will be the 24th Chief Justice of the MP High Court. Before becoming a high court judge, Seth had served as an additional advocate general.

He was enrolled as an advocate on July 24, 1981 and practised in Jabalpur. He was appointed a high court judge on March 21, 2003 and was made a permanent judge on January 19, 2004, as per the high court website.

He is due to retire in June 2019.

