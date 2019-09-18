S Jaishankar to visit Finland from September 19-21

The external affairs minister will also call on Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be on a three-day visit to Finland from Thursday during which he will hold talks with the top leadership of that country to strengthen bilateral ties. Jaishankar will have detailed discussions with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto on a broad spectrum of bilateral relations pursuant to the meeting of the prime ministers of India and Finland on the margins of the India-Nordic Summit in April 2018 in Stockholm, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. The external affairs minister will also call on Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne.

During the visit, he will meet parliamentarians and will deliver a speech on ‘India and the World – Priorities of Indian Foreign Policy’ at Finnish Institute of International Affairs, the statement said. Jaishankar will also unveil a statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The statue has been gifted by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi that is being celebrated globally. The visit will contribute to further strengthening of India-Finland ties.