S Jaishankar meets Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn

Published: January 28, 2020 12:36:37 PM

The meeting comes in the backdrop of six resolutions being tabled by groups within the European Union against India's new citizenship law, which it alleged marks a "dangerous shift" in the country's citizenship regime.

S Jaishankar, Luxembourg Foreign Minister, Jean Asselborn, European Union, citizenship lawThe two leaders met over breakfast and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.  (Photo source: Twitter/@ DrSJaishankar)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn and discussed a host of issues to strengthen bilateral ties. The two leaders met over breakfast and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

