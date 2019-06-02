S Jaishankar follows predecessor Sushma Swaraj’s footstep, helps those in need on Twitter

New Delhi | Published: June 2, 2019 8:01:03 PM

Just like Swaraj, Jaishankar too is lending helping hands to those requesting for help on the social media site.

S Jaishankar, sushma swaraj, twitter, foreign minister s jaishankar, pm narendra modi, narendra modi, pm modi, bjpS Jaishankar was sworn in a s a minister on May 31. (Reuters)

A day after being sworn in as foreign minister, S Jaishankar in a tweet said that he was proud to follow the footsteps of his predecessor Sushma Swaraj. He is doing exactly that by helping people in need on Twitter. Just like Swaraj, Jaishankar too is lending helping hands to those requesting for help on the social media site.

Going into his Twiter handle, one can see the foreign minister helping those who are reaching out for help. In one of the incidents, a woman with Twitter handle @maha_sid, who had gone to Germany along with her family, urged him for help after their passports were stolen along with the bag. The minister, while promising help by the Indian embassy, asked them to stay in touch with the officials in Italy.

In another incident, Vineeth Nair sought help from the minister. Nair wrote on twitter that he along with two others are trapped in Oman. Responding quickly, Jaishankar asked Nair to get in touch with the Indian Embassy in Muscat. “Our Embassy in Oman is trying to resolve this. Please continue to stay in touch with them @IndEmb_Muscat,” he said.

His predecessor Sushma Swaraj, who refused to be part of the government citing ill health, had helped a lot of people who approached her through social media. On a number of occasions, she helped those who wanted to come to India for treatment, from a number of countries including from Pakistan even as India’s ties with the neighbouring country were not smooth.

A career diplomat, Jaishankar had been India’s foreign secretary from January 2015 to January 2018. He has also served as India’s envoy in a number of countries like the US, China, Chech Republic and Singapore. After his retirement, Jaishankar joined Tata Sons as President, Global Corporate Affairs.

