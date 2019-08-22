External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar calls on Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari

“Honoured to call on President Smt Bidya Devi Bhandari,” Jaishankar tweeted after his meeting with Bhandari at Sheetal Niwas (Twitter/MEA)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday paid a courtesy call on Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari at her official Residence here. “Honoured to call on President Smt Bidya Devi Bhandari,” Jaishankar tweeted after his meeting with Bhandari at Sheetal Niwas.

On Wednesday, Jaishankar held “productive discussions” with his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Gyawali and the two leaders comprehensively reviewed the bilateral relations and identified priority areas for cooperation between them. The two leaders co-chaired the 5th Meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission held here.