  3. Ryan International school murder case LIVE: Will juvenile accused be tried as an adult? Gurugram court decides today

Ryan International school murder case: According to CBI, the accused had murdered an eight-year-old boy just to defer a unit test and a scheduled parent-teacher meeting.

By: | New Delhi | Published: May 21, 2018 3:09 PM
Ryan International school, Ryan murder case, Gurugram, Pradhyuman murder, Ryan International murder case, Ryan International school murder Ryan International school murder case LIVE: Will juvenile accused be tried as an adult? Gurugram court decides today

Ryan International school murder case: A Gurugram court will today deliver its verdict on whether the juvenile accused in the sensational murder case of an infant inside the toilet of Ryan International School here should be tried as an adult or not. The judgement is expected to be delivered at 4 pm.

Earlier, Judge Jasbir Singh Kundu had given the CBI one week additional time to file its supplementary chargesheet. The family of the accused had moved the court alleging the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) had given its approval to try the 16-year-old as an adult even before the completion of the probe by the CBI.

The court had earlier this month reserved his judgment for May 21. The court’s order is important because if the accused is convicted as a minor, he will face a maximum punishment of one year whereas if tried and convicted as an adult, he could face severe punishment.

 

