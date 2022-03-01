Russia-Ukraine crisis: First Indian casualty reported, MEA confirms death of medical student in Kharkiv

With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family, said the MEA.

A fourth-year medical student was killed today in Russian shelling on Ukraine’s Kharvkiv city. The deceased, identified as Naveen, a resident of Karnataka, had gone out for buying groceries when the incident happened, reported The Indian Express. Confirming the development, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the ministry is calling upon Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to demand safe passage for Indian nationals.

“With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family. Foreign Secretary is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones. Similar action is also being undertaken by our Ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine,” he said.

According to the Indian Express, the student has been identified as 20-year-old Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar. The fourth-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University hailed from Karnataka. The IE quoted Naveen’s hostel mate Sridharan Gopalakrishnan saying that he was shot around 10.30 am Ukrainian time. “He was standing in the queue before a grocery shop when the Russian army fired at people. We have no information about his body. None of us was able to visit the hospital, probably where it is kept now,” said Gopalakrishnan.

Earlier today, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine advised all Indian nationals including students to leave Kyiv urgently – preferably by available trains or through any other means. The Russian forces are now closing in on Kyiv.

Yesterday, the embassy had asked all students to move towards the western part of Ukraine. “Weekend curfew lifted in Kyiv. All students are advised to make their way to the railway station for onward journey to the western parts. Ukraine Railways is putting special trains for evacuations. For students stranded on the left side of Dnipro, there are metros and buses functioning which can be used to move to the train station for onward movement,” said the Embassy.

Meanwhile, the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has briefed President Ram Nath Kovind about the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine. “EAM Dr S Jaishankar last night apprised President Ram Nath Kovind of the progress of Operation Ganga for the evacuation of Indian nationals including students from Ukraine. Later the President called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lauded the government’s efforts,” said the President’s Office today.

Prime Minister Modi has asked the Indian Air Force to join evacuation efforts. Accordingly, the Indian Air Force is likely to deploy several C-17 aircraft from today onwards to evacuate Indians.