Russia-Ukraine crisis: Congress asks Centre to unequivocally condemn Russian invasion

The Congress today hit out at the Modi government over its silence on the escalating crisis between Russia and Ukraine. The opposition party asked the Centre to ‘unequivocally condemn Russian invasion’ and raise its voice against any change in the status quo. Taking to Twitter, Congress MP Manish Tewari said that there comes a time when one should tell ‘friends’ to not indulge in regime change.

“India should unequivocally condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine in unambiguous terms. There comes a time when you need to tell ‘friends’ they can’t indulge in Regime change. India’s conduct of international relations should be characterised by calling a spade a spade,” said Tewari.

Another Congress MP Shashi Tharoor used a quote by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on China and said that ‘principles do not cease to be relevant depending on the identity of the invader’.

“This should be our stand on Ukraine as well. Principles do not cease to be relevant depending on the identity of the invader,” said the Thiruvananthapuram MP while sharing Jaishankar’s statement with regards to India’s row with China which reads: “We are absolutely clear that we will not agree to any change in the status quo, any attempt to change the LAC unilaterally by one side.”

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala slammed the Modi government alleging that no arrangements were made to bring back Indian youths from Ukraine.

“Turning your back in every difficult time and maintaining silence has become a habit of the Modi government. Our 20,000 Indian youth in #Ukraine are forced to grapple with fear, apprehension and life-threatening situations. Why didn’t you make arrangements to bring them safely in time? Is this the ‘aatm-nirbhar’ mission?” said Surjewala.

Meanwhile, Russia has begun its military mission in Ukraine and the latter has also responded by shooting down five Russian planes and a Russian helicopter in the Luhansk region.

Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh today said that India’s stand is neutral and New Delhi hopes for a peaceful solution to the issue.

Expressing concern over ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti reiterated India’s call for immediate de-escalation. Tirumurti said, “The situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis. We express our deep concern over the developments, which if not handled carefully, may well undermine the peace and security of the region…We call for immediate de-escalation and refraining from any further action that could contribute to a worsening of the situation. We call on all parties to exert greater efforts to bridge divergent interests.”