Russia honours PM Narendra Modi with ‘Order of St Andrew’, its highest civilian award

In another major achievement for Narendra Modi, Russia on Thursday announced its highest civilian award ‘Order of St Andrew’ for the Indian Prime Minister. In a statement, Russia said that the PM has been honoured for exceptional services in further improving ties between both countries.

“On April 12, 2019, Indian PM Narendra Modi was decorated with Order of St Andrew the Apostle-highest state decoration of Russia -for exceptional services in promoting special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India. Russian president signed the decree. Highest Russian award,” the Russian embassy said in a statement.

It was in 1698 that Tsar Peter the Great had established the Order in the honour of Saint Andrew, the first of 12 disciples of Jesus Christ and patron saint of Russia.

Earlier this month, the UAE honoured PM Modi with the prestigious Zayed Medal for playing a ‘pivotal role’ in giving a ‘big boost’ to the bilateral strategic ties.

President of the UAE Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred the Prime Minister with the award, the highest decoration awarded to kings, presidents and heads of states.

“We have historical and comprehensive strategic ties with India, reinforced by the pivotal role of my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave these relations a big boost. In appreciation of his efforts, the UAE President grants him the Zayed Medal,” Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed Bin Zayed had tweeted.