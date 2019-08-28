Russia deals fresh blow to Pakistan, terms Article 370 abrogation a sovereign decision by Indian govt

Russian envoy to India Nikolay Kudashev said that scrapping of Article 370 was a sovereign decision of the Indian government. (ANI Photo)

Russia has backed India’s decision to revoke Article 370, saying it was a sovereign decision taken by the government. Stating that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter for India, Russia said that it would not play any role in it. It also said that all disputes between India and Pakistan should be resolved through dialogue on the basis of Shimla agreement and Lahore declaration. “All issues existing between India and Pakistan should be resolved through dialogue on the basis of Shimla agreement and Lahore declaration,” said Nikolay Kudashev, the Russian envoy to India.

The Narendra Modi-led government had scrapped the special status provided to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5. Asked about this move, the Russian envoy said that it was a sovereign decision of the Indian government. “This is a sovereign decision of Indian government, it’s an internal matter of India,” Kudashev said.

The United Nations Security Council held a closed door meeting on the Kashmir earlier this month. Countering Pakistan’s attempts to internationalise the matter, a majority of the members reportedly agreed that it was an internal matter of India. China vehemently opposed the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 saying that Kashmir was a bilateral issue and both India and Pakistan should avoid taking unilateral decisions on the region.

India revoked the special status in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 as a measure to check cross-border terrorism and improve the internal security situation in the region. Several countries have come out in India’s support. France, UK, US, UAE and Sri Lanka are among the nations that supported India’s decision and said that it was an internal matter.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court set up a five-judge constitution bench to examine the petitions that have been filed challenging the validity of the resolution. The apex court will begin hearing the pleas in the first week of October.