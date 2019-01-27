Rural sanitation increased from 38 per cent in 2014 to 98 per cent now, says PM Modi in Madurai

PM Narendra Modi (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday after laying the foundation stone of an AIIMS and inaugurated super-speciality blocks in three other medical colleges in the state. In the rally held in the district afterwards, PM Modi upheld the transformative impact of the Swachh Bharat Campaign. He asserted that the Clean India campaign has gained much impetus since 2014, and 98 per cent of the country has now proper rural sanitation.

“Swachh Bharat has become a people’s movement. Rural sanitation has increased from 38% in 2014 to 98% today,” said PM Narendra Modi.

In the rally, the PM said, that since its inception, the BJP government’s aim has been to ensure that the “fruits of development”, reach all sections of society and especially the poor and the middle class. “Basic infrastructure and connectivity are being developed across the country, keeping in mind, the needs of the 21st century,” he said.

Read Also| West Bengal: Lottery racket laundering money to Pakistan busted, two beverage company execs arrested

Terming Tamil Nadu as one of India’s most progressive industrial state, he described how the state is also leading in the “make in India” initiative.

Äround nice crore toilets have been built across the nation, said PM Modi, highlighting the momentum of the Clean India Campaign. “We have built more than nine crore toilets in this period, out of which 47 lakhs have been built in Tamil Nadu alone. We are working to improve ease of living for the poor and the middle class,” he said.

In Mann Ki Baat, the monthly radio address by PM Narendra Modi, that was aired on Sunday, highlighting the issue he said, “On October 2, 2014, we started a memorable journey to clean the country. India is moving towards liberation from open defecation much prior to October 2, 2019, due to people’s support. So we may pay our homage to Mahatma Gandhi ji on his 150th birth anniversary.”

He talked about ‘Clean beautiful toilet’ contest, where he said, more than 50 lakh toilets have participated in the past month. Through ‘Mann Ki Baat’ PM Modi also urged the sarpanches and village heads to take part in the campaign and share the photos.