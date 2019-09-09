Rural push: PM Modi to launch mega farmer welfare schemes from Mathura

PM Modi will launch farmer welfare schemes from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a massive nationwide campaign for eradication of foot and mouth disease affecting farm animals. He will launch several other farmer welfare measures from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) is fully funded by the Union government with an outlay of Rs 12,652 crore for the next five years. This programme is crucial for the success of Prime Minister Modi’s ambitious target of doubling the farmer’s income by 2022. Under the massive vaccination programme, the government aims to cover over 500 million animals including cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats, and pigs to protect them from foot and mouth disease.

“The programme also aims at vaccinating 36 million female bovine calves annually in its fight against the Brucellosis disease. It has two components, to control the diseases by 2025 and eradicate it by 2030,” said the government.

“Prime Minister will travel to Mathura to launch two programmes. One scheme is related to controlling foot and mouth diseases in animals and another programme is related to Swachchhata Hi Sewa campaign,” a senior central government official told Financial Express Online.

Prime Minister is also expected to announce some initiative to curb the single-use plastic products.

Prime Minister had first announced his goal to double the farmer’s income by 2022 in his independence day speech in August 2017. In his speeches, he laid emphasis on supplementing the farmer’s income through allied activities and value addition of raw products. However, despite the several initiatives taken by his government like the issuance of soil health cards, Neem coating of urea to prevent its diversion and Prime Minister’s crop insurance scheme (PMFBY), the growth in agriculture sector remained muted during his first tenure.

It compelled the government to encourage exports to boost farmer’s income. Last year, Modi government announced the country’s first agricultural export policy.

PM Modi will also launch the National Artificial Insemination Programme during his Mathura visit.

“Prime Minister is expected to be in Mathura for three hours to launch these programmes. All the schemes will be launched from Mathura city only and he is not expected to travel to any other village or Tehsil outside Mathura,” Sarvagyan Mishra, district magistrate of Mathura told Financial Express Online.

The Prime Minister is also expected to launch simultaneous workshops in all 687 districts of the country. These workshops will cover topics of vaccination, disease management, artificial insemination, and productivity.

