‘Rupee gave no confidence’: Rahul Gandhi shares 4-year-old video to target PM Modi as currency plunges to historic low

As the value of the rupee collapsed to a lifetime low of 70.09 against the US dollar on Tuesday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the ‘Indian Rupee gave a no confidence’ to the Modi government. In a tweet, Rahul shared a minute-long clip of Modi’s speech believed to be recorded ahead of the 2014 general elections, to target the PM. In his message, Rahul referred to the PM as ‘supreme leader’ to ask the people to listen to the content of what he termed as an ‘economics class’ of the PM.

The video clip shows PM Modi blaming wrong policies of the Congress government for the declining value of the rupee against the USD. This, Modi had then said, was hurting traders and the government as well.

“The Indian Rupee just gave the Supreme Leader, a vote of NO confidence, crashing to a historic low. Listen to the Supreme Leader’s master class on economics in this video, where he explains why the Rupee is tanking,” Rahul’s tweet reads.

The Indian #Rupee just gave the Supreme Leader, a vote of NO confidence, crashing to a historic low. Listen to the Supreme Leader’s master class on economics in this video, where he explains why the Rupee is tanking. pic.twitter.com/E8O5u9kb23 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 14, 2018

Earlier today, Congress chief spokesperson took a swipe at the BJP government saying the government has ‘finally done something that they couldn’t in the past 70 years.

“For the first time in 70 years, rupee breached the mark of 70. PM Modi who keeps talking about the past 70 years of India, managed to achieve a feat that they couldn’t in the past 70 years,” Surjewala tweeted.

The Congress also tweeted an image showing the declining graph of Rupee value against US Dollar.

Modiji finally managed to do something that we couldn’t do in 70 years. pic.twitter.com/jCFH79YrCQ — Congress (@INCIndia) August 14, 2018

Another party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia too questioned the government over its ‘poor’ policies. He said that the government has failed almost on all fronts and now declining value of Indian currency is hurting everyone including the farmers.

“The Rupee and the Modi government hit a record low, adding to the farmer suicides, scarce job creation, and rampant unemployment that abound. When will the PM and his party take responsibility for the deplorable state of the economy that their policies have created?” he said.