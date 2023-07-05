Runaway lovers from Bikaner traced in Chennai

A 17-year-old minor girl and her 20-year-old teacher, who went missing from home in Bikaner in Rajasthan on June 30, have been traced by the police in Chennai, officials said on Wednesday.

The disappearance of the two women had led to protests organised by certain right-wing groups, who called it ‘love jihad’, citing the fact that the minor is a Hindu and her teacher is a Muslim.

“The two women have been traced in Chennai and we are in the process of bringing them back. Teams from Rajasthan Police are presently in Chennai and we are coordinating with the Chennai police. We traced them this morning. Prima facie it seems that they had gone to Chennai on a train,” said the SHO of the police station on Wednesday in Bikaner where the FIR pertaining to the disappearance of the minor is registered.

The police added that the minor girl will be presented before the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) following which it would be decided whether she will be handed over to her family or sent to a government shelter.

In a video released on Monday, the minor and the teacher had said that they were lesbians, loved each other and would not be able to stay apart.

The minor girl, whose family has registered a case of kidnapping against the teacher and her brothers, had clarified in the video that she had left home with her teacher on her own will and she was not brainwashed into doing so.

Both women had acknowledged their love for each other in the video, with the minor girl saying that the case against the teacher was false.