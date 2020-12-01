  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rumblings in NDA: BJP’s Haryana ally backs farmers’ demand ahead of crucial meet

December 1, 2020 3:43 PM

"When the Union agriculture minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are repeatedly saying that MSP will continue, what is the harm in adding that line," JJP chief and former MP Ajay Singh Chautala said.

The party's statement comes as the Centre is going to hold talks with farmer unions over the new agriculture-related laws.

 

The BJP’s coalition partner in Haryana Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Tuesday said the Centre should have no problem in giving written assurance to protesting farmers on the minimum support price (MSP). The party’s statement comes as the Centre is going to hold talks with farmer unions over the new agriculture-related laws.

“When the Union agriculture minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are repeatedly saying that MSP will continue, what is the harm in adding that line,” JJP chief and former MP Ajay Singh Chautala said. “We want that there should be a solution to this at the earliest. We have requested those in government that solution to farmers problems should be found,” he said.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday had invited leaders of farmer unions for talks on Tuesday, instead of December 3, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and cold. Thousands of farmers stayed put at various Delhi border points for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming.

