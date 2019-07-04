Rumblings begin in Congress hours after Rahul Gandhi steps down, Congress spokesperson seeks Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation

Ghulam Nabi Azad has been with the Congress for over four decades.

Rahul Gandhi’s decision to step down as Congress president on Wednesday appears to have brought the party’s internal fissures to fore. Within hours of Rahul Gandhi posting a 4-page letter on Twitter announcing that he has stepped down, party’s Uttar Pradesh spokesperson Zeeshan Haidar demanded that Ghulam Nabi Azad resign as Congress in-charge of UP.

Haidar has reportedly accused Azad of taking the party downhill while “he sits in air-conditioned rooms,” Aaj Tak reported. Ghulam Nabi Azad is presently the Congress in-charge in Uttar Pradesh. He is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. The 70-year-old has been with the Congress for over four decades and has also served as the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister from 2005 to 2008.

The Congress party was reduced to its lowest ever tally in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections, with Sonia Gandhi winning the solitary seat of Raebareli. Rahul lost the family’s traditional bastion of Amethi to BJP’s Smriti Irani.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi uploaded a four-page letter on Twitter announcing that he would no longer continue as Congress chief. Rahul wrote that ‘accountability is critical’ for the future growth of Congress. He also held himself responsible for the debacle in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha 2019 elections. “As president of the Congress party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election. Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress president,” Rahul wrote.

It is an honour for me to serve the Congress Party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation. I owe the country and my organisation a debt of tremendous gratitude and love. Jai Hind ???????? pic.twitter.com/WWGYt5YG4V — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 3, 2019

In their second-worst defeat ever, the grand old party old win on just 52 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general elections. The Narendra Modi-led BJP bettered their 2014 performance and won 302 seats. They had won 282 in the 2014 elections.

Rahul also laid out what he felt the party needs to do to bounce back after the defeat. He said that many more people will have to shoulder responsibility for the 2019 general elections debacle. “Rebuilding the party requires hard decisions and numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019,” Rahul wrote in his letter.

He also made it clear that he would not nominate the next Congress president. He suggested that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) should select a group of people who would begin the search for a new president.

However, reports say that senior congress leader Motilal Vohra, former Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde are among the frontrunners. The party hasn’t made an official statement yet.