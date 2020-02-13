Rumbling in Congress after Delhi drubbing; Jyotiraditya Scindia makes big statement after humiliating defeat

The Congress could not win even a single seat in two successive polls.

After a humiliating defeat in Delhi, former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said that the Congress needs to change its working style and ideology. He said that the country has changed now so his party needed to change its ideology and go before the people. “This (Delhi result) is very disappointing. New thinking, new ideology and a new working mechanism are the need of the hour. The country has changed and in this context we should also overhaul our ideology and go before the people,” he said while responding to a question on Delhi assembly election results. This is not the first time Scindia has asked for changes in the party. Last year in October after Rahul Gandhi resigned from the top party post, Scindia had said that there was no doubt that Congress needed some self-introspection.

In the Delhi assembly polls, the Congress could not win even a single seat in two successive polls. Its vote share too came come down sharply from over 9 per cent in 2015 to 4 per cent in 2020. The Congress ruled Delhi for 15 years when Sheila Dixit was the chief minister from 1998 to 2013. In 2008, the Congress had over 40 per cent vote share, which came down to 24.6 per cent in 2013. In 2015, the Congress’ vote share came under 10 per cent with zero seat.

According to election analysts, the Congress has lost its voter base to Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, which won 62 seats in the recently concluded assembly polls. The successive defeat of the Congress has upset some party leaders who are now questioning the top leadership in the state as well as at the Centre. Soon after the result on Tuesday, former finance minister P Chidambaram tweeted: “AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP. I salute the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022.”

However, his statement did not go down well with his own party colleague who questioned him whether he was celebrating AAP’s victory or concerned about the party’s defeat. In a tweet, senior Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee said: “With due respect sir, just want to know – has @INCIndia outsourced the task of defeating BJP to state parties? If not, then why are we gloating over AAP victory rather than being concerned abt our drubbing? And if ‘yes’, then we (PCCs) might as well close shop!”