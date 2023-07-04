Ruckus in Karnataka assembly as BJP, Congress spar over ‘unkept’ poll promises

Karnataka state legislative assembly witnessed uproarious scenes on Tuesday, the second day of the Monsoon Session, as BJP MLAs trooped into the well of the House while protesting against the alleged delays in implementation of the five poll guarantees made by the ruling Congress in the run-up to the assembly elections.

There was massive sloganeering against the ruling party, leading to a brief adjournment by Speaker U T Khader.

Karnataka BJP MLAs protested in the Vidhana Soudha (Karnataka Assembly) claiming that the Karnataka Congress government has “delivered nothing” on the promises made during the run-up to the assembly elections that were held in May. Former Karnataka CM and veteran BJP leader Yediyurappa hit out at the ruling Congress and said that they have made a lot of promises but delivered nothing.

“We are protesting against the Karnataka government as they made so many promises but nothing has been delivered. We don’t have any fresh demand, we only want them to implement their five promises. If they do not take any action in the coming week, we will go around the state and stage protests in every district,” said Yediyurappa, as reported by news agency ANI.

In a video, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and BJP MLAs were seen sparring as the Opposition demanded to implement all five poll promises on a priority basis for the welfare of the poor in the state, as reported by India Today.

BJP MLAs stormed the well of the House and raised slogans against Congress. The MLAs shouted, “Dhoka, dhoka, Congress dhoka”.

Responding to the sloganeering by BJP, the Speaker said no BJP slogan will be going on record, while Karnataka minister G Parameshwara clarified that the government has “categorically” said that it will implement all five guarantees.

“We have already fulfilled three of the five guarantees. So, it’s only a matter of procedures, otherwise we will implement them and we have absolutely no problem implementing them,” said Parameshwara.

The five guarantees are — 200 units of free electricty to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of free rice to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders, both in the age group of 18-25 (YuvaNidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti).