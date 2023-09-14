Ruckus in Assam Assembly over ‘Rs 10 crore’ subsidy by govt to Himanta Sarma’s wife

Opposition MLAs staged a walkout from the Assam Assembly on Thursday after the Speaker refused an adjournment motion to discuss the allegation that a company linked to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife got Rs 10 crore as a subsidy under a central scheme.

The Congress had given an adjournment motion notice to discuss the matter.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary, at the end of the Question Hour, rejected the notice, stating that it was “not in order” and the issue did not merit an adjournment motion, PTI reported.

Congress and CPI(M) MLAs refused to accept the Speaker’s ruling and stormed into the Well with placards, raising slogans along with Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi.

As the chaos refused to subside, the speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, claimed in a social media post that the website of the Ministry of Food Processing shows that the CM’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma’s firm Pride East Entertainments Pvt Ltd has received Rs 10 crore as part of credit-linked subsidy.

Gaurav Gogoi shared a document and said, “PM Modi launched the Kisan Sampada Scheme to double the income of the farmers of India. But in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma used his influence to help his wife’s firm get ₹10 crore as part of credit-linked subsidy. Are Central government schemes meant to enrich BJP?”

PM Modi launched the Kisan Sampada scheme to double the income of farmers of India. But in Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma used his influence to help his wife’s firm get Rs 10 crore as part of credit linked subsidy. Are Central government schemes meant to enrich BJP ? pic.twitter.com/ITqzrBCe4c — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) September 13, 2023

The chief minister, in multiple posts, refuted the allegation.

I would like to clarify that neither my wife nor the company she is associated with has ever received any financial subsidies from the Government of India https://t.co/oqGG21nEp6 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 13, 2023

“I would like to clarify that neither my wife nor the company she is associated with has ever received any financial subsidies from the Government of India,” Himanta Biswa said.

Ever since Gogoi has made these allegations, both Sarma and the former have been engaged in a verbal spat on X (formerly Twitter).

