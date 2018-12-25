Ruckus at NDMC meeting: AAP accuses BJP of being ‘anti-Bania’, demands action against councilor

By: | Published: December 25, 2018 9:23 PM

A day after ruckus in a North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) meeting, the AAP on Tuesday accused the BJP of being "anti-Bania" (anti-traders) and demanded action against a councilor who allegedly "attacked" its member in the civic body.

NDMC meeting, AAP, BJP, anti bania, Vikas GoyalAAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta demanded that the BJP should expel its councillor who allegedly attacked AAP councilor Vikas Goyal in the NDMC meeting. (IE)

A day after ruckus in a North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) meeting, the AAP on Tuesday accused the BJP of being “anti-Bania” (anti-traders) and demanded action against a councilor who allegedly “attacked” its member in the civic body. A section of the AAP and BJP councillors “exchanged blows” following heated arguments during the session of the saffron party-led NDMC House Monday. A probe has been ordered into the incident by mayor of the corporation.

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta demanded that the BJP should expel its councillor who allegedly attacked AAP councilor Vikas Goyal in the NDMC meeting. “The incident exposes BJP’s anti-Bania face before the country,” Gupta said at a press conference. The “anti-Bania” stand of the BJP is already “exposed” by deletion of over four lakh trader community votes in Delhi, he charged.

The trading community is said to be traditional supporters of the BJP. “Some of the members, from both the BJP and the AAP, after speaking on certain issues, had heated exchange of words. And, this led to chaos in which, some of the members exchanged blows,” Adesh Gupta, mayor of the BJP-ruled corporation, had said after the incident.

Sushil Gupta said AAP councilors will ‘gherao’ the mayor demanding action against BJP councilors who allegedly attacked Goyal.
He charged that Goyal was “attacked” for raising the sealing issue in the House meeting. “BJP does not want anyone to raise voice against sealing. Those doing so are treated like Goyal,” he alleged. The AAP councilor and Leader of Oppostion in NDMC Anil Lakra alleged that it was a “pre-planned conspiracy” by BJP councilors to attack AAP councilors.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Ruckus at NDMC meeting: AAP accuses BJP of being ‘anti-Bania’, demands action against councilor
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition