Ruckus at Congress office in Ahmedabad as party workers fume at appointment of city unit president

They were protesting against the appointment of Shashikant Patel as Ahmedabad City Congress president. (ANI)

A day after the Congress appointed presidents of its party units in 12 cities, the Youth Congress workers created ruckus at Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) office in Ahmedabad. They were protesting against the appointment of Shashikant Patel as Ahmedabad City Congress president.

Patel replaced Chetan Raval for the post. A number of Youth Congress members entered the party office today and shouted slogans against the decision. They were also carrying placards showing their unhappiness with the choice.

The Congress on Monday had appointed presidents in 12 city and district units in Gujarat. In a release the party said that appointments were made by Congress president Rahul Gandhi. While the party did not change presidents in three cities or district units, it has changed them in nine. While Shahsikant Patel has been appointed as Ahmedabad city Congress president, Prashant Patel will lead the party Vadodara city unit and Chirag Brahmbhatt in Nadiad city.

Among others appointed as city or district unit presidents include Pravin Rathod in Bhavnagar district, Vinu Thakor for Anand unit, Parimalsinh Rana in Bharuch, Rajesh Zala for Kheda), Yashpalsinh Thakor in Chhota Udepur, Nathabhai Odedara at Porbandar and Bhilabhai Gamit in Tapi. Motibhai Chaudhary and Hitesh Vora have been asked to continue in Dangs and Rajkot district respectively.

Meanwhile, Indranil Rajguru, who earlier fought the election against Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in last assembly elections, resigned from the party on Monday. He also stepped aside from all posts in the party. As per media reports, he was unhappy with the party because of which he resigned. Another Congress leader Kunvarji Bavaliya is also apparently unhappy with Congress, leading to speculations that he may too leave the party.