Ruckus at Amit Shah’s meeting with Dalits over union minister Hegde’s remarks

BJP President Amit Shah’s meeting with Dalit leaders here turned chaotic after some angry protesters raised slogans demanding Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde’s ouster for his reported controversial comments about Dalits and change in the Indian Constitution. At an interaction with Dalit leaders, Shah was asked several questions in writing, but he preferred to answer a few. Replying to the protesters demand to explain his stand on Hegde’s remarks, Shah said neither he nor his party had anything to do with it.

Disappointed with Shah’s reply, the protesters flayed him and sought removal of Hegde from the cabinet. Subsequently, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha tried to pacify the protesters, but the situation went out of control and turned chaotic. Police immediately took the Dalit leaders into custody. Shah, who is in the state ahead of crucial May 12 assembly polls, is visiting Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Ramanagara which are considered as Vokkaliga heartland. Hegde had also reportedly said “we are here to change the Constitution and we’ll change it.”

The minister had to tender an apology in the Lok Sabha after a nudge by the Speaker, but he said his speech at a function in Karnataka was ‘distorted’. He had also denied having made any anti-Dalit remarks. Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress flayed Shah for failing to answer questions raised by protesters. The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, in a tweet, said “Amit Shah, why can’t you answer legitimate questions raised today in Mysuru about BJP Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde insulting Dalits? Why haven’t you taken any action against your party man for such derogatory comments? This clearly shows that BJP endorses his hate-mongering.”

BJP hit back in a tweet, saying “Not able to digest the fact that BJP has become the default choice of Dalits in the country, CM Siddu resorted to one more cheap gimmick.” “He sent his goons to create ruckus in Shri @AmitShah’s public meeting.” “Gosh! Is there a contest b/w you and Mamata on who is more worst? (sic)” it said. BJP MP Pratap Simha in a tweet said “Dear @CMofKarnataka n @INCKarnataka your party workers tried to create ruckus in @AmitShah ji’s program. We can do the same in every program you attend. Better stop it.”