A shocking bonded labour racket uncovered in Uttar Pradesh‘s Muzaffarnagar has triggered sharp political reactions and renewed debate over India’s employment crisis, with Congress leaders linking the incident to economic distress, weak labour protections and the growing vulnerability of low-income workers in an increasingly fragile job market.

The case, which involved the rescue of 12 labourers allegedly held captive and tortured inside a manufacturing unit for nearly 18 months, has quickly turned into a larger conversation around unemployment, labour exploitation and the darker side of India’s informal economy.

Rahul Gandhi calls incident ‘rubble of a crumbling economy’

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi described the incident as “utterly shocking” and said the case showcases not just criminal brutality but deeper structural economic failures. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the labourers were subjected to horrifying abuse despite being forced to work without wages.

“In addition to forcing them to work without wages, workers were bitten by dogs, stabbed with spears, whipped and fed animal fodder. This is an assault on human dignity,” he said, demanding strict punishment for those responsible and rehabilitation for victims.

मुज़फ्फरनगर में मजदूरों की बंधुआ मजदूरी का मामला बेहद चौंकाने वाला है।



बिना मज़दूरी दिए काम करवाने के अलावा, मजदूरों को कुत्तों से कटवाया गया, भाले से गोदा गया, कोड़े मारे गए, और उन्हें मवेशियों का चारा खिलाया गया। यह इंसानी गरिमा पर हमला है – पीड़ितों को न्याय के साथ पुनर्वास… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 24, 2026

He argued the case was “no ordinary criminal incident” but “the rubble of a crumbling economy,” linking worker exploitation to rising unemployment and weakening safety nets.

Workers promised Rs 12,000 salary, allegedly held captive for months

News agency PTI quoted Uttar Pradesh Police and said that the labourers were rescued after one worker, identified as Vikram from Jodhpur, managed to escape by scaling the boundary wall of a disposable leaf bowl and paper plate manufacturing factory located in Mandi village in Muzaffarnagar district on June 22. It also said that the police later rescued 12 workers from the facility, including minors.

Officials said the workers had allegedly been lured with promises of monthly wages of Rs 12,000 but were instead confined inside the factory and forced to work under brutal conditions for nearly 18 months without receiving payment.

Police said several workers showed signs of severe abuse, including fractures, bruises, cuts and prolonged physical torture.

Factory owners booked under trafficking and bonded labour laws

Police have registered a case against factory owner Ankit Balyan, his father Pradeep Balyan and supervisor Shiva Tyagi. The accused have been booked under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for human trafficking, bonded labour and murder, along with charges under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Incident puts spotlight on India’s informal labour economy

Beyond the criminal investigation, the case has raised uncomfortable questions about labour conditions in India’s vast informal manufacturing sector, where millions of workers remain outside formal wage systems and social protections.

Rahul Gandhi directly linked the tragedy to weakening employment opportunities and the erosion of worker safeguards such as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

“When jobs dry up, incomes stall, and labour protections meant for vulnerable workers weaken, desperation rises. Those with no options become easy prey for exploitation,” he said.