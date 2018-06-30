RTI query reveals Uttarakhand CM wife continue to be posted in school despite promotion

An RTI query had been filed regarding Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat’s wife posting in Dehradun despite her promotion. (PTI)

An RTI inquiry has been filed by Uttarakhand based RTI activist Praveen Sharma regarding the posting of Sunita Rawat, the wife of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat after she was promoted in 2008. Sunita Rawat is currently posted in a school in Dehradun’s Ajabpur Kalan where she has been working from past 22 years. She has been enjoying the plum posting even after her transfer.

The RTI query revealed that Sunita Rawat started working at a primary school in Paudi Gadhwal in 1992 from where she was transferred to Dehradun in 1996 and has since never been transferred, even after a promotion in 2008.

The issue came to the notice when on Friday a video of Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat ill-treating a widowed 57-year-old teacher Uttara Bahuguna of the same school went viral on social media. The teacher had requested for a transfer after 25 years to be with her children which made Rawat angry who ordered her immediate suspension and arrest.

Praveen Sharma had asked where did Sunita Rawat get posted after her promotion through a query to which they got an answer after facing many difficulties, Praveen told ANI. According to the RTI activist, they have faced many difficulties in obtaining the information and the answer they got eventually from the RTI department shocked them. It was revealed that she has been posted in that school since 1996 and continued to work there despite her promotion.